Hearing waived in Himes Jr. felony case

Hearing waived in Himes Jr. felony case

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: The Inter-Mountain

A Randolph County man accused of failing to register as a sexual offender waived his preliminary hearing in Randolph County Magistrate Court.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Inter-Mountain.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Charleston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
AEP is a total joke 54 min beetle baum 2
S & S Custom 4x4 Trucks Jefferson St. Albans WV (Jul '12) 2 hr Bad 4 business 18
HEY Jim/WV Legislator 3 hr AlJackson Jr 26
Tom Clark just gave me an obscene phone call 3 hr andre lenoge 62
Tatted girl in Walmart 3 hr Captain Obvious 2
Alum Creek Preacher 5 hr RILEE 3
campbells creek's finest (May '14) 6 hr Malika 51
See all Charleston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Charleston Forum Now

Charleston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Charleston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. China
  5. Wall Street
 

Charleston, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,093 • Total comments across all topics: 281,869,126

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC