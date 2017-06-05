He voted to cut internet costs. Then ...

He voted to cut internet costs. Then the broadband company he worked for fired him.

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jun 7 Read more: Star-Telegram.com

Mitch Carmichael, right, votes in the House chambers of the West Virginia State Capitol on the final day of the legislative session in Charleston, W.Va. Saturday, April 9, 2005.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Charleston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
HAPPY BIRTHDAY US Army 2 hr Earl 6
#Message to trump/his supporters 2 hr Bert 17
Trump EXONERATED by Comey 2 hr Female 67
Trump wins again-COAL JOBS 3 hr Dalai Lama 5
Is he a trick 3 hr Truth 16
#FAKE potus 3 hr Dalai Lama 6
# liar 4 hr aka 3
See all Charleston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Charleston Forum Now

Charleston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Charleston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Microsoft
  2. Iran
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Health Care
  5. North Korea
 

Charleston, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,460 • Total comments across all topics: 281,691,797

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC