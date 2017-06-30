Harman School to receive updates

Harman School to receive updates

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Inter-Mountain

Harman School will receive a new heating and cooling system thanks to funding approved this week by West Virginia's School Building Authority.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Inter-Mountain.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Charleston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
ikea 9 min space junkie 25
Even Hilary could beat Trump now 13 min Froyd 23
Create your own Forum (Jun '15) 40 min asifi 4,158
kceaa 1 hr Tax Payer 13
snow flakes july 2 3 hr Ronald Hornsby 3
Drug addicts 3 hr Ronald Hornsby 5
Rucker's Spicy Nuts 9 hr Ken Rucker 23
See all Charleston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Charleston Forum Now

Charleston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Charleston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. South Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Tornado
  5. Syria
 

Charleston, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,535 • Total comments across all topics: 282,157,112

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC