Harm Reduction Workshop held at Unive...

Harm Reduction Workshop held at University of Charleston

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: West Virginia Metro

The University of Charleston School of Pharmacy and the Kanawha County Health Department hosted a harm reduction workshop Tuesday for those interested in opioid addiction and recovery. The event had speakers from the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, the county health department, and the Harm Reduction Coalition.

Start the conversation, or Read more at West Virginia Metro.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Charleston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
OJ Simpson soon to be paroled 24 min Tom Clark 5
Tom Clarks sheep (Oct '15) 30 min Lamb Chop 25
thank you shelly moore capito 36 min Carla 4
Shelley Moore 40 min Carla 12
Schumacher Homes 1 hr try this 3
Getting A plane to Las Vegas 2 hr Airline Pilot 6
Mexico Not Paying For Border Wall: Dumb Trump V... 2 hr GREEN ONIONS 23
Naked women in Charleston this Saturday 22 hr Concerned 75
See all Charleston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Charleston Forum Now

Charleston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Charleston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
 

Charleston, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,265 • Total comments across all topics: 282,069,152

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC