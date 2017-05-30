GFWC Womana s Club hosts meeting
Members and guests recently enjoyed a steak/chicken dinner for the May meeting of the GFWC Woman's Club, held at the First Church of God Ministry Center. President Michele Clark opened the meeting with inspiration and brief summary of past year's achievements, upcoming events and announcement of summer conference set for Aug. 4-5 at Marriott in Charleston.
