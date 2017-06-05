Gastar Exploration Inc v. Contraguerro

Gastar Exploration Inc v. Contraguerro

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jun 7 Read more: FindLaw

William M. Herlihy, Esq., Spilman Thomas & Battle, PLLC, Charleston, West Virginia, Matthew P. Heiskell, Esq., Spilman Thomas & Battle, PLLC, Morgantown, West Virginia, Counsel for Gastar Exploration, Inc. Jeremy M. McGraw, Esq., James G. Bordas, Jr., Esq., James G. Bordas, III, Esq., James B. Stoneking, Esq., Bordas & Bordas, PLLC, Wheeling, West Virginia, Counsel for Joyce Contraguerro, et al. Mychal S. Schulz, Esq., Matthew Casto, Esq., Babst Calland Clements & Zomnir, P.C., Charleston, West Virginia, Counsel for PPG Industries, Inc. Ancil G. Ramey, Esq., Steptoe & Johnson, PLLC, Huntington, West Virginia, W. Henry Lawrence, Esq., Allison J. Farrell, Esq., Lauren A. Williams, Esq., Steptoe & Johnson PLLC, Bridgeport, West Virginia, Counsel for Amicus Curiae, West Virginia Oil and Natural Gas Association George A. Patterson, III, Esq., John W. Woods, III, Esq., Bowles Rice LLP, ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at FindLaw.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Charleston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trump EXONERATED by Comey 2 hr willy g 22
KKK march/ralley 2 hr Muscles 16
Comrade Tim Halloran 3 hr raptor 3
Shy beautiful Blonde 4 hr El Chapo 11
Pretty soon comrade Trump will be gone 6 hr Weepy 76
Tom Clarks all male bash at Daniel Boone Park 10 hr Eric 2
Dragon wagon 11 hr relevant 2
See all Charleston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Charleston Forum Now

Charleston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Charleston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Health Care
  5. Egypt
 

Charleston, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,043 • Total comments across all topics: 281,643,304

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC