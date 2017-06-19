Free the Nip Rally Planned Saturday f...

Free the Nip Rally Planned Saturday for Charleston

The 'topfree' movement has arrived in West Virginia. After equality protests in many larger cities across the United States , a "Free the Nip Top Freedom " rally will be held Saturday, June 24 from 5-6 p.m. at Summers Street or Court Street and march to Haddad Riverfront Park.

