Free the Nip Rally Planned Saturday for Charleston
The 'topfree' movement has arrived in West Virginia. After equality protests in many larger cities across the United States , a "Free the Nip Top Freedom " rally will be held Saturday, June 24 from 5-6 p.m. at Summers Street or Court Street and march to Haddad Riverfront Park.
