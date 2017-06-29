Former media executive John McGee dies

Former media executive John F. McGee, a World War II veteran who was twice elected to serve on the Board of Directors of The Associated Press, has died. Linda Wilson of Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home in Charleston, West Virginia, confirmed that McGee died June 23. He was 94. The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports McGee was born in Charleston, South Carolina, in 1923 and attended Davidson College before enlisting in the Army, where he served in combat from Normandy into Germany and received several commendations including a bronze star.

