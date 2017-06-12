Ferns: West Virginia Senate may scrap...

Ferns: West Virginia Senate may scrap tax reform

Saturday Jun 10 Read more: NewsandSentinel.com

Majority Leader Ryan Ferns says West Virginia Senate leadership will abandon plans to reform the state's tax code if lawmakers can't agree on a compromise plan by the end of Monday. With the end of the 2017 fiscal year on June 30 approaching and West Virginia's 2018 budget still not in place, Senate leaders' focus would then shift toward Republicans' goal of reducing the size of government, according to Ferns, R-Ohio.

