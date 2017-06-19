Father's Day deserves fanfare
Why is it so much easier to come up with a gift idea for Mother's Day than Father's Day? Why does it seem like mothers get a lot more fanfare on their special Sunday? Maybe it's because a lot of fathers aren't as vocal about their emotions as mothers can be. Not all fathers are huggers.
Charleston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|AEP is a total joke
|13 min
|Luke
|12
|Ken flippin at shamrock stables
|20 min
|lucas
|9
|Bum who sits at the intersection of Patrick St ...
|25 min
|lucas
|64
|Trump supporters cheer his combative stance wit...
|28 min
|waldo
|1,608
|????23
|2 hr
|Bubbles
|1
|This Week in West Virginia History
|6 hr
|GetRealHighonPot
|7
|Happy Birthday President Trump !
|9 hr
|Lucas
|3
