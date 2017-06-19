Father's Day deserves fanfare

Father's Day deserves fanfare

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: NewsandSentinel.com

Why is it so much easier to come up with a gift idea for Mother's Day than Father's Day? Why does it seem like mothers get a lot more fanfare on their special Sunday? Maybe it's because a lot of fathers aren't as vocal about their emotions as mothers can be. Not all fathers are huggers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsandSentinel.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Charleston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
AEP is a total joke 13 min Luke 12
Ken flippin at shamrock stables 20 min lucas 9
Bum who sits at the intersection of Patrick St ... 25 min lucas 64
News Trump supporters cheer his combative stance wit... 28 min waldo 1,608
????23 2 hr Bubbles 1
News This Week in West Virginia History 6 hr GetRealHighonPot 7
Happy Birthday President Trump ! 9 hr Lucas 3
See all Charleston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Charleston Forum Now

Charleston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Charleston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Tiger Woods
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Mexico
  3. Cuba
  4. China
  5. Syria
 

Charleston, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,998 • Total comments across all topics: 281,890,370

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC