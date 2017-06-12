Disturbing Numbers
Most West Virginians already understand the entrenched bureaucrats in Charleston - and the elected officials who should be keeping an eye on them -have no interest in making the necessary changes to state government that would cut it and its spending so they can serve the state without bankrupting it.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Inter-Mountain.
Add your comments below
Charleston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The SAD IRONY of daili lama
|1 hr
|Dalai Lama
|7
|Hospitals Hide The Truth
|2 hr
|RNs
|34
|Law Enforcement Way Behind
|2 hr
|Smokey
|15
|Thumbs Up To DC Shooter
|3 hr
|US Army Vet
|22
|Government going wild
|4 hr
|It gets better
|5
|fort hill daycare
|4 hr
|soooooo
|1
|Will more republicans going to be shot
|4 hr
|Clark Kent
|16
Find what you want!
Search Charleston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC