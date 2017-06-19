CSX, NS expect coal growth to slow as year goes on
CHARLESTON, W.Va. - The surge in coal shipments that began last fall likely will continue through the end of this year, although the growth rate will drop off, executives from two railroads say.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen.
Comments
Add your comments below
Charleston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|AEP is a total joke
|13 min
|Luke
|12
|Ken flippin at shamrock stables
|20 min
|lucas
|9
|Bum who sits at the intersection of Patrick St ...
|25 min
|lucas
|64
|Trump supporters cheer his combative stance wit...
|28 min
|waldo
|1,608
|????23
|2 hr
|Bubbles
|1
|This Week in West Virginia History
|6 hr
|GetRealHighonPot
|7
|Happy Birthday President Trump !
|9 hr
|Lucas
|3
Find what you want!
Search Charleston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC