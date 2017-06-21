Charleston mayor asks organizers of topless march to reconsider
Mayor Danny Jones is asking organizers of a topless women demonstration to postpone their scheduled Saturday evening march in downtown Charleston. Jones has reached out to the organizers through the city's police department.
