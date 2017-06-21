Charleston mayor asks organizers of t...

Charleston mayor asks organizers of topless march to reconsider

Next Story Prev Story
14 min ago Read more: West Virginia Metro

Mayor Danny Jones is asking organizers of a topless women demonstration to postpone their scheduled Saturday evening march in downtown Charleston. Jones has reached out to the organizers through the city's police department.

Start the conversation, or Read more at West Virginia Metro.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Charleston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Danny Jones: Biggest Crook In Charleston 24 min onebigfuckup 1
Chris Knox needs fired conflict of interest 1 hr yup 5
fort hill daycare 1 hr Wilbur 6
Alum Creek Preacher 1 hr xoxo 6
Some of the bars that used to be down town char... (Jan '13) 2 hr xoxo 70
Even 154 Years Old And Still Last In Everything 2 hr xoxo 13
Jim Justice 3 hr Donald Trump 6
See all Charleston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Charleston Forum Now

Charleston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Charleston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. U.S. Open
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Iran
 

Charleston, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,269 • Total comments across all topics: 281,922,194

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC