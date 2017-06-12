Charleston Man Pleads Guilty to Federal Heroin Crime
A Charleston man pleaded guilty today to a federal drug charge, announced United States Attorney Carol Casto. Larry Gaynor, 24, entered his guilty plea to possession with intent to distribute heroin.
