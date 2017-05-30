Catching Up With Colby Johnson

Colby Johnson enjoyed an excellent baseball career at Greenbrier East High School, and that high level of play continued into his freshman year at the University of Charleston. Now, Johnson is with the West Virginia Miners for the start of the 2017 Prospect League season, where he is contributing in several ways.

