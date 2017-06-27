Capito: Protesters unlikely to sway senator
U.S. Sen. Shelley Capito, R-W.Va., was the focus of national attention as she considered her vote on - and efforts to improve - the Senate's version of a proposed healthcare overhaul. All that attention did nothing to change Capito's focus, but it says a lot about the folks who were hounding her.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsandSentinel.com.
Add your comments below
Charleston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bum who sits at the intersection of Patrick St ...
|1 hr
|Drumfield
|65
|Worst place to work in Charleston
|1 hr
|Drumfield
|11
|Muslims
|1 hr
|Liberal feelings
|2
|thank you shelly moore capito
|3 hr
|Lol
|17
|Pain Doctor in Charleston, WV (Aug '13)
|4 hr
|Wvphoto
|59
|OJ Simpson soon to be paroled
|4 hr
|DMetrius Jones
|15
|The Tom Clark Gang
|5 hr
|Jeff
|5
Find what you want!
Search Charleston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC