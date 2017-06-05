Cales v. Town of Meadow Bridge

Cales v. Town of Meadow Bridge

Dwayne CALES, Petitioner Below, Petitioner v. TOWN OF MEADOW BRIDGE: Timothy Killen, Mayor; Patricia Jones, Recorder; Bonnie Hicks, Eula Matlock, and Josephine Kincaid, Council Members, Respondents Below, Respondents Barry L. Bruce, Esq., Barry L. Bruce and Associates, L.C., Lewisburg, West Virginia, Counsel for the Petitioner R. Grady Ford, Esq., The Ford Law Firm PLLC, Lewisburg, West Virginia, Counsel for the Respondents Timothy P. Stranko, Esq., Charleston, West Virginia, Attorney for Amicus Curiae, West Virginia Municipal League, Inc. Petitioner Dwayne Cales appeals the March 1, 2016 order of the Circuit Court of Fayette County denying his petition for a writ of mandamus seeking reinstatement to his position as a member of the Meadow Bridge Sanitary Board .

