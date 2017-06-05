Cales v. Town of Meadow Bridge
Dwayne CALES, Petitioner Below, Petitioner v. TOWN OF MEADOW BRIDGE: Timothy Killen, Mayor; Patricia Jones, Recorder; Bonnie Hicks, Eula Matlock, and Josephine Kincaid, Council Members, Respondents Below, Respondents Barry L. Bruce, Esq., Barry L. Bruce and Associates, L.C., Lewisburg, West Virginia, Counsel for the Petitioner R. Grady Ford, Esq., The Ford Law Firm PLLC, Lewisburg, West Virginia, Counsel for the Respondents Timothy P. Stranko, Esq., Charleston, West Virginia, Attorney for Amicus Curiae, West Virginia Municipal League, Inc. Petitioner Dwayne Cales appeals the March 1, 2016 order of the Circuit Court of Fayette County denying his petition for a writ of mandamus seeking reinstatement to his position as a member of the Meadow Bridge Sanitary Board .
Start the conversation, or Read more at FindLaw.
Add your comments below
Charleston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|disgusted
|13 min
|patty
|1
|Street sign thief caught red handed...
|25 min
|Well
|2
|CAMC pre-employment drug screen
|39 min
|BBQ Earth
|2
|Create your own Forum (Jun '15)
|1 hr
|RSM
|4,214
|Does anyone believes any trump lies
|1 hr
|Bert
|13
|Kellyanne Conway Sucks Off Trump Daily
|1 hr
|Bert
|7
|Mike
|1 hr
|Chrisamie
|32
Find what you want!
Search Charleston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC