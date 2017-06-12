B la Fleck & Abigail Washburn perform bluegrass and Mandarin folk music for Mountain Stage.

The critically-acclaimed duo of BA©la Fleck & Abigail Washburn returns to Mountain Stage , recorded live at the Clay Center for the Arts & Sciences in Charleston, W.Va. Although his name is synonymous with premier banjo music, Fleck has mastered a wide swath of music and genres, having been nominated in more music categories than any other musician in the Grammys' 59-year history.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News 88.9 KNPR.