B ©la Fleck & Abigail Washburn p...

B la Fleck & Abigail Washburn perform bluegrass and Mandarin folk music for Mountain Stage.

1 hr ago Read more: News 88.9 KNPR

The critically-acclaimed duo of BA©la Fleck & Abigail Washburn returns to Mountain Stage , recorded live at the Clay Center for the Arts & Sciences in Charleston, W.Va. Although his name is synonymous with premier banjo music, Fleck has mastered a wide swath of music and genres, having been nominated in more music categories than any other musician in the Grammys' 59-year history.

