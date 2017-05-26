Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Summit Financial Group, Inc. (SMMF) to Buy
The firm presently has a $24.00 target price on the bank's stock. Zacks Investment Research 's price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.29% from the company's previous close.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.
Comments
Add your comments below
Charleston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pretty state, scary people
|31 min
|Truth
|6
|Frontier Techs hooking up with other techs wives (Sep '13)
|39 min
|NurseNancy
|19
|Your president is so "BIGLY covfefe"
|1 hr
|Wvphoto
|6
|Your president in one word
|3 hr
|snarky anarchy
|24
|Tiger Woods a disgrace to golf
|3 hr
|Triple K
|7
|Clinton blaming everyone but herself for losing
|3 hr
|daner
|3
|Kathy Griffin Is A Hero
|5 hr
|OrangeStrawman
|36
Find what you want!
Search Charleston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC