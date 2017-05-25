"Rosies" honored at Charleston program

"Rosies" honored at Charleston program

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday May 25 Read more: West Virginia Metro

If she had complied with the law, Anna Hess would likely not have worked for Mohawk Industries during World War II. Telling factory officials she was 18, Hess began building tire bands for trucks that would be used overseas by Allied troops.

Start the conversation, or Read more at West Virginia Metro.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Charleston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trump blaming everyone about Russian except him... 1 hr Its gets better 1
Clinton blaming everyone but herself for losing 2 hr Its gets better 2
Your president in one word 2 hr Its gets better 20
Your president is so "BIGLY covfefe" 2 hr Its gets better 3
Bus driver molester (Jan '16) 2 hr Jessigirl 36
Kathy Griffin Is A Hero 2 hr wtf78 32
Pretty soon comrade Trump will be gone 2 hr Wvphoto 6
See all Charleston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Charleston Forum Now

Charleston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Charleston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Recession
  1. Microsoft
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. South Korea
  4. Tornado
  5. Mexico
 

Charleston, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,681 • Total comments across all topics: 281,450,927

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC