"Rosies" honored at Charleston program
If she had complied with the law, Anna Hess would likely not have worked for Mohawk Industries during World War II. Telling factory officials she was 18, Hess began building tire bands for trucks that would be used overseas by Allied troops.
Start the conversation, or Read more at West Virginia Metro.
Comments
Add your comments below
Charleston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump blaming everyone about Russian except him...
|1 hr
|Its gets better
|1
|Clinton blaming everyone but herself for losing
|2 hr
|Its gets better
|2
|Your president in one word
|2 hr
|Its gets better
|20
|Your president is so "BIGLY covfefe"
|2 hr
|Its gets better
|3
|Bus driver molester (Jan '16)
|2 hr
|Jessigirl
|36
|Kathy Griffin Is A Hero
|2 hr
|wtf78
|32
|Pretty soon comrade Trump will be gone
|2 hr
|Wvphoto
|6
Find what you want!
Search Charleston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC