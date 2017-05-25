Rabel joins Peace Corps
Veteran network television news correspondent and author, Ed Rabel, has accepted an invitation to join the Peace Corps for a two-year stint in Uganda. The Peace Corps invitation came following a month's long application process that emphasized Rabel's long reporting experience abroad including assignments as a combat correspondent in Vietnam, Cambodia, Laos, Thailand, Israel, Iraq, Iran, Cuba, and Latin America.
