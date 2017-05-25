Ohio County Schools Cuts $1M From 201...

Ohio County Schools Cuts $1M From 2017 Budget During Wheeling Meeting

Tuesday May 23

Ohio County Board of Education members approved a 2018 budget Tuesday night that's more than $1 million less than this year's. Board members convened a mandatory public hearing pertaining to the budget, and announced next year's spending at about $64.46 million.

