Nuisance lawsuit update: attorneys, others attend commission meeting, don't speak

Wednesday May 24

An otherwise unremarkable Lincoln County Commission meeting, last week, saw attendance by the two lawyers heading up the controversial lawsuit filed by the county with regard to the 2014 chemical leak into the water supply. Joining Charleston attorney Michael Callaghan and out-of-state attorney Michael Donovan at the Thursday, May 18, 2017 commission meeting were Scott Simonton, Ph.D., and another individual.

