DNR officers discuss boat safety ahead of Memorial Day weekend
Ahead of the Memorial Day weekend, the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources is reminding people to be safe when operating their boats on the state's waterways. DNR officers held a press conference on the bank of the Kanawha River to remind boaters of important safety tips while on the water, including safety equipment maintenance, boat operation and the risks of drinking while driving.
