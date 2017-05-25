Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston Purchases Wheeling Jesuit University's Assets
Wheeling Jesuit University has been purchased by the Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston in an effort to assure the future of the only Catholic university in West Virginia. Earlier this year, WJU's Board of Trustees appealed to the diocese to take action to help secure its long-term future and lower its operating costs.
