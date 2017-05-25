Construction job fair held in Charleston

Construction job fair held in Charleston

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday May 25 Read more: West Virginia Metro

CHARLESTON, W.Va . - The West Virginia Department of Transportation and the Division of Highways held a construction job fair Wednesday for people looking for jobs in related fields.

Start the conversation, or Read more at West Virginia Metro.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Charleston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Corporations are Dictating Self Serving U. S. G... 58 min Witness 3
Healthcare: Dazed and Confused 1 hr Witness 34
Jasmine Bailey Backpage 1 hr Call girl lover 1
Trailor park Trump 1 hr Usuck 20
Welfare 2 hr Youre slow 2
Muslim group opening office in WV 5 hr Ralph bridges 12
News WV Council 77 AFSCME Endorses Felinton for Mayor (Oct '08) 6 hr adam levine 2
See all Charleston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Charleston Forum Now

Charleston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Charleston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Gunman
  2. Pope Francis
  3. North Korea
  4. Climate Change
  5. Recession
  1. Microsoft
  2. Mexico
  3. Egypt
  4. Cuba
  5. Iraq
 

Charleston, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,817 • Total comments across all topics: 281,358,398

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC