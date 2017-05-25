Construction job fair held in Charleston
CHARLESTON, W.Va . - The West Virginia Department of Transportation and the Division of Highways held a construction job fair Wednesday for people looking for jobs in related fields.
Start the conversation, or Read more at West Virginia Metro.
Comments
Add your comments below
Charleston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Corporations are Dictating Self Serving U. S. G...
|58 min
|Witness
|3
|Healthcare: Dazed and Confused
|1 hr
|Witness
|34
|Jasmine Bailey Backpage
|1 hr
|Call girl lover
|1
|Trailor park Trump
|1 hr
|Usuck
|20
|Welfare
|2 hr
|Youre slow
|2
|Muslim group opening office in WV
|5 hr
|Ralph bridges
|12
|WV Council 77 AFSCME Endorses Felinton for Mayor (Oct '08)
|6 hr
|adam levine
|2
Find what you want!
Search Charleston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC