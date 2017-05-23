Batteries burst and cover Turnpike with acid after accident
MOSSY, W.Va . - An accident in the northbound lanes of Interstate 77, the West Virginia Turnpike, early Tuesday morning caused major traffic headaches.
Start the conversation, or Read more at West Virginia Metro.
Comments
Add your comments below
Charleston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Corporations are Dictating Self Serving U. S. G...
|57 min
|Witness
|3
|Healthcare: Dazed and Confused
|1 hr
|Witness
|34
|Jasmine Bailey Backpage
|1 hr
|Call girl lover
|1
|Trailor park Trump
|1 hr
|Usuck
|20
|Welfare
|2 hr
|Youre slow
|2
|Muslim group opening office in WV
|5 hr
|Ralph bridges
|12
|WV Council 77 AFSCME Endorses Felinton for Mayor (Oct '08)
|6 hr
|adam levine
|2
Find what you want!
Search Charleston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC