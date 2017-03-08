Young Dems to host convention

Young Dems to host convention

While the Young Democrats are active throughout West Virginia, a spokesperson for the group said there will be an upcoming convention in Shepherdstown to shed more light on political topics relevant to the Eastern Panhandle. According to Emma Lindsay Severns with the Eastern Panhandle chapter of the Young Democrats, the Eastern Panhandle sometimes is overlooked since most of the state politics take place in Charleston.

