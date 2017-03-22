Yeager debris removal complete, board seeks federal funds for next phase
All 450,000 cubic yards of debris has been removed off Keystone Drive in Charleston more than two years after a massive hillside collapsed at Yeager Airport's overrun area. "We're very glad that the clean up on Keystone Drive has been complete and we're ready to move on with a rebuild of the runway safety area - something that will increase safety and reduce impacts to aircraft operators," Keller said.
