Yeager Airport wants runway extension project to be top priority in Trump Administration

Yeager Airport is hoping its emergency plan, which includes a project to rebuild and extend the airport's runway, will get on President Donald Trump's high priority list of infrastructure projects nationwide. Airport officials submitted the plan to Governor Jim Justice last week in hopes of having the governor submit it to the Trump Administration.

