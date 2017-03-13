West Virginia lawmakers weigh tank re...

West Virginia lawmakers weigh tank registration repeal

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Weirton Daily Times

West Virginia lawmakers are weighing whether to stop requiring state registration of about 29,000 storage tanks that can hold up to 210 barrels of brine water and crude oil produced in drilling for oil and natural gas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Weirton Daily Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Charleston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump supporters cheer his combative stance wit... 6 min swampmudd 739
Fetishes 12 min Denny 14
Tom Clark giving head 22 min Denny 7
Stores Closing All Over Town 46 min Tom Clark 34
Trumpeteers 2 hr Ginger 28
City of Charleston vehicle policy 5 hr Sam 17
Spring Hill Pastry (Nov '10) 7 hr liteswitch38 55
See all Charleston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Charleston Forum Now

Charleston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Charleston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Ireland
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Egypt
  4. Zimbabwe
  5. Supreme Court
 

Charleston, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,893 • Total comments across all topics: 279,564,571

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC