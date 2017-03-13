West Virginia higher education offici...

West Virginia higher education officials take message to Charleston

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: NewsandSentinel.com

Photo by Joselyn King West Virginia University President E. Gordon Gee takes a lunch break in the cafeteria at the Capitol in Charleston in between "Higher Education Day" events at the Legislature on Wednesday. Photo by Joselyn King West Virginia University President E. Gordon Gee takes a lunch break in the cafeteria at the Capitol in Charleston in between "Higher Education Day" events at the Legislature on Wednesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsandSentinel.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Charleston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Best Body Piercers in Charleston Area (Apr '14) 47 min Frood 22
Lol at you 1 hr SMH 6
Dinner on Blue Ridge Parkway 1 hr uh oh 2
City of Charleston vehicle policy 1 hr Dial-a-roast 23
News Trump supporters cheer his combative stance wit... 1 hr NotSoDivineMsM 868
Stores Closing All Over Town 2 hr Podunkville 61
prostitutes (Apr '12) 2 hr AIDS alert 37
See all Charleston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Charleston Forum Now

Charleston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Charleston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Ireland
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Iran
  4. Syria
  5. Northern Ireland
 

Charleston, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,790 • Total comments across all topics: 279,593,391

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC