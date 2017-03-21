West Virginia Division of Motor Vehic...

West Virginia Division of Motor Vehicles v. Richardson Powers

WEST VIRGINIA DIVISION OF MOTOR VEHICLES, Petitioner, Respondent below v. Renee L. RICHARDSON-POWERS, Respondent, Petitioner below, and West Virginia Human Rights Commission, Respondent Patrick Morrisey, Esq., Attorney General, Mary M. Downey, Esq., Assistant Attorney General, Charleston, West Virginia Garry G. Geffert, Esq., Martinsburg, West Virginia, Counsel for Richardson-Powers Ann L. Haight, Esq., Deputy Attorney General, Jerry R. Fowler II, Esq., Assistant Attorney General, Charleston, West Virginia, Counsel for Human Rights Commission The West Virginia Division of Motor Vehicles , appeals from an adverse finding of discrimination against it by the West Virginia Human Rights Commission .

