West Virginia DHHR announces suicide lifeline
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources announced Tuesday the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, 1-800-273-TALK, is partnering with First Choice Services, a local nonprofit organization based in Charleston, to answer calls from West Virginians and offer assistance during their time of need.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Inter-Mountain.
Add your comments below
Charleston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|RIP Michelle St James
|13 min
|Kevin Frazier
|79
|Taking children out in public
|21 min
|done with you
|21
|Trump bump
|40 min
|Nancy
|1
|Why does WV take so long to refund your income ... (Mar '16)
|1 hr
|Rebecca
|22
|Has anybody received their WV tax refund yet?
|1 hr
|NoOne
|3
|Regents Bachelor of Arts Degree
|1 hr
|yup
|2
|Marisa Winfree
|1 hr
|Aries
|3
Find what you want!
Search Charleston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC