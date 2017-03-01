West Virginia DHHR announces suicide ...

West Virginia DHHR announces suicide lifeline

13 hrs ago Read more: The Inter-Mountain

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources announced Tuesday the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, 1-800-273-TALK, is partnering with First Choice Services, a local nonprofit organization based in Charleston, to answer calls from West Virginians and offer assistance during their time of need.

