W.Va. population centers shifting - 12:30 pm updated:
West Virginia's most populous county will be much closer to the nation's capital than the state capital in a few decades, if current U.S. Census trends continue.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Williamson Daily News Online.
Comments
Add your comments below
Charleston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Armed robbery suspect behind bars (Nov '13)
|26 min
|ThisBitchDontPlay
|3
|Tom Clarks bridal shower
|2 hr
|Wilbur
|2
|Info. For The Gazette
|3 hr
|Local Resident
|1
|Knights Inn Shooting
|4 hr
|Wilbur
|4
|Thanks republicans
|5 hr
|Johnny Speedo
|44
|Matt Harkins
|12 hr
|gross
|13
|Is he a trick
|13 hr
|Curious 71
|7
Find what you want!
Search Charleston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC