W.Va. House votes to push for daily Amtrak service
CHARLESTON, W.Va. - Legislation to promote daily service for the Amtrak Cardinal passenger train passed the House of Delegates Wednesday on a 95-5 vote , with advocates saying it would benefit tourism and economic development in southern West Virginia.
