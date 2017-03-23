W.Va. House votes to push for daily A...

W.Va. House votes to push for daily Amtrak service

CHARLESTON, W.Va. - Legislation to promote daily service for the Amtrak Cardinal passenger train passed the House of Delegates Wednesday on a 95-5 vote , with advocates saying it would benefit tourism and economic development in southern West Virginia.

