Victim's father reacts to sentence of...

Victim's father reacts to sentence of Morgantown drunk driver:...

There are 2 comments on the West Virginia Metro story from 12 hrs ago, titled Victim's father reacts to sentence of Morgantown drunk driver:.... In it, West Virginia Metro reports that:

A Charleston father says he sees "nothing" when he looks at the man who ran his daughter over with his truck during a drunk driving wreck in Morgantown. "I try not to see him," Brent Sears said of Alexander Hambrick, 20, of Winfield.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at West Virginia Metro.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Wvphoto

Since: Dec 13

143

Hockessin, DE

#1 11 hrs ago
Brent is a great guy. Always on my mind. Prison time should be in order. He was an adult. Not a juvenile
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Lamp Shade

Chesapeake, OH

#2 11 hrs ago
Wvphoto wrote:
Brent is a great guy. Always on my mind. Prison time should be in order. He was an adult. Not a juvenile
Idiot deserves to be beaten and locked away for a long time. To many dumb male redneck adolescent drivers speeding in their jacked up bubba trucks thinking they can do whatever the F they want on the roads. They cause so many wrecks with their cocky shit for brains attitudes but they always end up learning their lesson the hard way. Unfortunately other people always have to suffer because of them, not that they care. Add alchohol and you've got a person behind the wheel of a deadly weapon. That guy is a murderer cut and dry.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Charleston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Taking children out in public 1 hr Nancy 23
Has anybody received their WV tax refund yet? 1 hr bullsh*t 5
Josh Lewis WCHS 3 hr Tom Clark 13
News Charleston councilman considers running against... 3 hr Tom Clark 4
Zachary Jones (Apr '15) 4 hr CHARLES 18
Create your own Forum (Jun '15) 7 hr Eeking 4,000
RIP Michelle St James 7 hr Kevin Frazier 79
See all Charleston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Charleston Forum Now

Charleston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Charleston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Space Station
  4. Iraq
  5. NASA
 

Charleston, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,053 • Total comments across all topics: 279,267,515

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC