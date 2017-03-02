Victim's father reacts to sentence of Morgantown drunk driver:...
There are 2 comments on the West Virginia Metro story from 12 hrs ago, titled Victim's father reacts to sentence of Morgantown drunk driver:.... In it, West Virginia Metro reports that:
A Charleston father says he sees "nothing" when he looks at the man who ran his daughter over with his truck during a drunk driving wreck in Morgantown. "I try not to see him," Brent Sears said of Alexander Hambrick, 20, of Winfield.
|
Brent is a great guy. Always on my mind. Prison time should be in order. He was an adult. Not a juvenile
Idiot deserves to be beaten and locked away for a long time. To many dumb male redneck adolescent drivers speeding in their jacked up bubba trucks thinking they can do whatever the F they want on the roads. They cause so many wrecks with their cocky shit for brains attitudes but they always end up learning their lesson the hard way. Unfortunately other people always have to suffer because of them, not that they care. Add alchohol and you've got a person behind the wheel of a deadly weapon. That guy is a murderer cut and dry.
