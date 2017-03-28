Trooper shot, standoff underway in Lincoln County
A state trooper is hospitalized after being wounded during an early morning response to a domestic call in Lincoln County. The unidentified trooper went to the home on Midway Road in Lincoln County near the Kanawha County line in the Alum Creek community around 2 a.m. Monday.
