Trooper shot, standoff underway in Li...

Trooper shot, standoff underway in Lincoln County

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: West Virginia Metro

A state trooper is hospitalized after being wounded during an early morning response to a domestic call in Lincoln County. The unidentified trooper went to the home on Midway Road in Lincoln County near the Kanawha County line in the Alum Creek community around 2 a.m. Monday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at West Virginia Metro.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Charleston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Create your own Forum (Jun '15) 3 min Joe Budrow 4,014
Poll Do racist people go to heaven? (Jul '13) 9 min Joe Budrow 78
Ric Flair dead in single car accident (Jun '13) 47 min Wvphoto 94
kceaa 1 hr Dave 3
Obi Henderson 3 hr Seriously 10
Girl arrested with dead cats sings at Town Center 3 hr bluebird 1
Dont you just love it 6 hr Gross 6
See all Charleston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Charleston Forum Now

Charleston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Charleston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Iran
  2. Oakland
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
 

Charleston, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,492 • Total comments across all topics: 279,875,222

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC