Thumbs Up, Thumbs Down

UP: To 9-year-old Colt Bitz, whose calm reliance on what he had been taught led him to quickly call 911 and wake his grandparents when his home was on fire. Not only did he remember what he had been taught, Colt also remembered the non-human members of the family, saying he recalls telling everyone to grab the animals and get out.

