Teen killed in fiery Kanawha County crash

A 13-year-old boy in the care of the state DHHR stole a state-leased van and crashed it into a stone retaining wall claiming his life Wednesday night, Charleston police said Thursday. Jeremy Bush, of Charleston, was the only person in the vehicle that burst into flames after the crash on Woodward Drive in North Charleston at about 7:45 p.m. According to police, Bush was in the DHHR's custody and a resident of the nearby ResCare facility.

Start the conversation, or Read more at West Virginia Metro.