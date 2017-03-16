State official calls prevalence of dr...

State official calls prevalence of drugs in prisons, regional jails "disgraceful"

Next Story Prev Story
57 min ago Read more: West Virginia Metro

CHARLESTON, W.Va. - The secretary of the state Department of Military Affairs and Public Safety is pledging to get drugs out of West Virginia's prisons and regional jail systems - an issue that he has found to be widespread, "all through our correctional system."

Start the conversation, or Read more at West Virginia Metro.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Charleston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Tom Clark giving head 22 min Jeff Sayre 13
prostitutes (Apr '12) 27 min Mark Fisher 41
City of Charleston vehicle policy 55 min Officer Dangle 26
News Trump supporters cheer his combative stance wit... 1 hr Faith Michigan 883
Tracy Clark McCallister 2 hr The More You Know 17
Best Body Piercers in Charleston Area (Apr '14) 4 hr Donald T Rump 23
Stores Closing All Over Town 4 hr Donald T Rump 64
See all Charleston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Charleston Forum Now

Charleston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Charleston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. Ireland
  1. Health Care
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Iran
  4. Syria
  5. Northern Ireland
 

Charleston, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,128 • Total comments across all topics: 279,602,486

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC