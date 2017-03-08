State of West Virginia, Plaintiff Below, Respondent v. Tulsa Johnson, Defendant Below, Petitioner

Matthew Brummond, Public Defender Services, Charleston, West Virginia, Attorney for Petitioner Cheryl K. Saville, Assistant Prosecuting Attorney, Martinsburg, West Virginia, Attorney for Respondent This is a criminal appeal by Tulsa Johnson from an order of the Circuit Court of Berkeley County sentencing her to imprisonment after a jury convicted her of felony murder and conspiracy to commit robbery. The circuit court imposed a sentence of life imprisonment without parole for the felony murder conviction, and one to five years imprisonment for the conspiracy conviction.

