State Film Office to Host Film Production Accounting Workshop March 25-26

The West Virginia Film Office will host a two-day workforce training Film Production Accounting 101 workshop March 25-26 at West Virginia State University's Economic Development Center in Charleston. This hands-on skills training will be provided by film industry veteran John Gaskin, a Chicago-based film production accountant-auditor, who will focus on the skill sets needed to become a production accounting assistant.

