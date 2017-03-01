Sewer acquisition talks discussed

Sewer acquisition talks discussed

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: Martinsburg Journal

After receiving a letter from the city council of Ranson regarding a meeting with the city council of Charles Town and the Jefferson County Commission regarding proposed acquisition or consolidation of sewer infrastructure, the commissioners had multiple comments and voted on three actionable items. Commission president Peter Onoszko said the Ranson city council wanted to hold a meeting with representatives from the municipal government of Charles Town and county commission representation on Monday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Martinsburg Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Charleston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
My crazy stalker 46 min Charles Gregory 12
You aint shit girl 48 min Charles Gregory 2
Saw my biggest fan at Walmart buying 25 lbs of ... 52 min Charles Gregory 2
Hillary gets new Govt. job 55 min Charles Gregory 1
massage parlor in kc 1 hr who cares 22
Listen Up Jim Justice 4 hr Health Dept 4
Tracy Clark McCallister 5 hr Tom Clark 8
See all Charleston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Charleston Forum Now

Charleston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Charleston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iraq
  4. Cuba
  5. Iran
 

Charleston, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,757 • Total comments across all topics: 279,296,311

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC