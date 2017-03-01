Sewer acquisition talks discussed
After receiving a letter from the city council of Ranson regarding a meeting with the city council of Charles Town and the Jefferson County Commission regarding proposed acquisition or consolidation of sewer infrastructure, the commissioners had multiple comments and voted on three actionable items. Commission president Peter Onoszko said the Ranson city council wanted to hold a meeting with representatives from the municipal government of Charles Town and county commission representation on Monday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Martinsburg Journal.
Add your comments below
Charleston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|My crazy stalker
|46 min
|Charles Gregory
|12
|You aint shit girl
|48 min
|Charles Gregory
|2
|Saw my biggest fan at Walmart buying 25 lbs of ...
|52 min
|Charles Gregory
|2
|Hillary gets new Govt. job
|55 min
|Charles Gregory
|1
|massage parlor in kc
|1 hr
|who cares
|22
|Listen Up Jim Justice
|4 hr
|Health Dept
|4
|Tracy Clark McCallister
|5 hr
|Tom Clark
|8
Find what you want!
Search Charleston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC