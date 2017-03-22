School superintendent finalists all from West Virginia
Three finalists for the job of state Superintendent of Schools will be interviewed Thursday in Charleston by the state Board of Education. Former state state superintendent Steve Paine, current state Chief Career Technical Education Officer Kathy D'Antoni and Jackson County Superintendent Blaine Harris were chosen finalists from an original list of 12 applicants.
