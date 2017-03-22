School superintendent finalists all f...

School superintendent finalists all from West Virginia

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: West Virginia Metro

Three finalists for the job of state Superintendent of Schools will be interviewed Thursday in Charleston by the state Board of Education. Former state state superintendent Steve Paine, current state Chief Career Technical Education Officer Kathy D'Antoni and Jackson County Superintendent Blaine Harris were chosen finalists from an original list of 12 applicants.

Start the conversation, or Read more at West Virginia Metro.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Charleston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Martha 5 min Big money 7
Personal 13 min Billy Coonwager 11
Thanks republicans 16 min Billy Coonwager 13
jason blake 25 min Matt 4
News Trump supporters cheer his combative stance wit... 39 min Elbert 1,188
Can anyone tell me about Guardian ad litem Bren... (Feb '16) 1 hr NeedAdvice 9
Tom Clark Peter puffing 1 hr Big money 23
See all Charleston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Charleston Forum Now

Charleston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Charleston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Wikileaks
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. North Korea
  1. Wall Street
  2. Syria
  3. Wildfires
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
 

Charleston, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,389 • Total comments across all topics: 279,737,298

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC