Ryan Brown Fund addiction bill gets second life in House of Delegates
A Charleston family wants lawmakers to pass a bill that would combat the statewide drug epidemic by allowing for a substance abuse recovery fund in West Virginia. This is the second time Cece Brown is working to pass the Ryan Brown Addiction Prevention and Recovery Fund Act after it failed to clear the state Legislature last year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at West Virginia Metro.
Add your comments below
Charleston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Taking children out in public
|46 min
|baryonyx
|12
|"gangstalking"
|3 hr
|TMH TECH
|7
|milo
|3 hr
|Deplorable jimmy
|1
|IMSI Trackers !
|4 hr
|Old Man Geek
|3
|It's here and Growing Fast ! Electronic Harr...
|4 hr
|WATCHDOG
|10
|Josh Lewis WCHS
|5 hr
|Rufus
|10
|WCHS Shawn Delancy
|5 hr
|Zit King
|1
Find what you want!
Search Charleston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC