Ryan Brown Fund addiction bill gets second life in House of Delegates

A Charleston family wants lawmakers to pass a bill that would combat the statewide drug epidemic by allowing for a substance abuse recovery fund in West Virginia. This is the second time Cece Brown is working to pass the Ryan Brown Addiction Prevention and Recovery Fund Act after it failed to clear the state Legislature last year.

