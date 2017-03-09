Roane County woman pleads guilty to t...

Roane County woman pleads guilty to taking more than $10,000 from United Way

A Roane County woman pled guilty Thursday to credit card fraud for using United Way of Central West Virginia credit cards to make personal purchases. According to U.S. Attorney Carol Casto, Rhonda Conrad, 49, worked for the organization at its Charleston office.

