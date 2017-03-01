Revisiting Racial Perceptions In West Virginia
In the latest edition of our series, " Uncomfortable Truths: Confronting Racism in America ," we hear from Anna Sale , host of the WNYC Studios podcast : Death, Sex & Money ." As someone who's used to approaching uneasy topics with her guests, she wanted to put herself out there this time, and revisit a moment from her adolescence.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WNYC-AM New York.
Add your comments below
Charleston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wang Dang Sweet Poon Tang
|18 min
|Uncle Ted
|1
|Trump supporters cheer his combative stance wit...
|1 hr
|WasteWater
|597
|Chris knox needs fired
|1 hr
|My dime
|10
|After Thursday wvwho will be out of Big 12 tourney
|2 hr
|Herd 91
|1
|Renae Webb (Feb '16)
|2 hr
|tom clark
|6
|You aint shit girl
|2 hr
|tom clark
|9
|missing mother (Sep '11)
|2 hr
|DNA
|18
Find what you want!
Search Charleston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC