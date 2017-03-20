Regulations have way gone too far
West Virginia legislators' reaction to a chemical leak into the Elk River at Charleston more than three years ago was understandable. They enacted what came to be known as the Water supplies for more than 300,000 people were contaminated by the spill, from a tank owned by Freedom Industries.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Martinsburg Journal.
Add your comments below
Charleston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Personal
|11 min
|Nancy
|1
|Don't look good for Trump
|1 hr
|I voted for Trump
|20
|Trump supporters cheer his combative stance wit...
|1 hr
|wAshINgtonStooTh
|1,131
|Create your own Forum (Jun '15)
|3 hr
|cu m stains
|4,001
|Chris from Alford Home Solutions. (Dec '15)
|8 hr
|Kelly
|14
|Magistrates and clerks special favors
|10 hr
|Sam
|10
|Best barber in Charleston? (Mar '14)
|10 hr
|Blank
|33
Find what you want!
Search Charleston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC