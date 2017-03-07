Preschoolers to enter Kanawha County ...

Preschoolers to enter Kanawha County school system post-June flood

There are 4 comments on the West Virginia Metro story from Tuesday Mar 7, titled Preschoolers to enter Kanawha County school system post-June flood. In it, West Virginia Metro reports that:

"I will stay," an Elkview mother said after registering her 4 year old daughter for preschool in the fall. Cassandra Arbogast is committed to keeping her children in the Kanawha County school system despite work to rebuild schools in town following the June flood.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at West Virginia Metro.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Sam

Charleston, WV

#1 Wednesday
A good ole Elk River gal.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Nancy

Virginia Beach, VA

#2 Wednesday
She is to be commended, she loves her children and wants them to have an education, starting at an early age. You go girl!
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Trevon Cook

Charlottesville, VA

#3 Wednesday
Bring back Tams grade school and its old teachers. Miss Muncy, Ruth and Kate Dunn sisters. U won't need a kindergarten.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
FEMA

Charleston, WV

#4 Yesterday
I called FEMA and the situation is under investigation.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Charleston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump supporters cheer his combative stance wit... 20 min Fake news is fake... 664
duane mills (Nov '15) 3 hr Disgusted 12
Supremes protect lying Judge Kelly 3 hr OmgLol 3
Wade Murray 6 hr Imher369 2
Spring Hill Pastry (Nov '10) 6 hr Cupcake 53
Judge Ballard (Apr '13) 6 hr Jim West 26
Macys in the Town Center 8 hr Tom Clark 5
See all Charleston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Charleston Forum Now

Charleston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Charleston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iraq
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Wikileaks
 

Charleston, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,294 • Total comments across all topics: 279,441,821

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC