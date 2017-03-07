Preschoolers to enter Kanawha County school system post-June flood
There are 4 comments on the West Virginia Metro story from Tuesday Mar 7, titled Preschoolers to enter Kanawha County school system post-June flood.
"I will stay," an Elkview mother said after registering her 4 year old daughter for preschool in the fall. Cassandra Arbogast is committed to keeping her children in the Kanawha County school system despite work to rebuild schools in town following the June flood.
#1 Wednesday
A good ole Elk River gal.
#2 Wednesday
She is to be commended, she loves her children and wants them to have an education, starting at an early age. You go girl!
#3 Wednesday
Bring back Tams grade school and its old teachers. Miss Muncy, Ruth and Kate Dunn sisters. U won't need a kindergarten.
#4 Yesterday
I called FEMA and the situation is under investigation.
